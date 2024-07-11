C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,445 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.75. 727,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,304. The company has a market cap of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

