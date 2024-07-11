C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 37,759 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,766.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,096,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662,280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,079,000 after buying an additional 377,171 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after buying an additional 241,488 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000.

Shares of JMOM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

