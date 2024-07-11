Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $55.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cactus has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 584,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 498,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.