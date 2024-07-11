Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th (NYSE:CLDI)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

CLDI stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, formerly known as First Light Acquisition Group, is based in SAN DIEGO.

