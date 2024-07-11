Callan Capital LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 2,451,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.