Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

