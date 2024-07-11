Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,941. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

