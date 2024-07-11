Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

CWH stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.63 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

