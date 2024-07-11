Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$55.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.31.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$30.06 and a 1 year high of C$51.50.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In related news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Also, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

