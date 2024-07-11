Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$110.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Also, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $16,305,989. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

