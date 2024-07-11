Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $210.10

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$210.10 and last traded at C$139.18, with a volume of 65376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$137.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

