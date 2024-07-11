Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Up 839,600.0% in June

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, a growth of 839,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 86.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canna-Global Acquisition news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

CNGL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,961. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.