Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.79.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

GOEV stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Canoo news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

