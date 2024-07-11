Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $15.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $3,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

