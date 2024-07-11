Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,661 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 831,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,263,000.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

