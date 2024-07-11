Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,604 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,604 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 521,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,573. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $691.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

