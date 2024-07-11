Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,746 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 534,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,574. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

