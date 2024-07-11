Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

PNC traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.27. 1,023,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,773 shares of company stock worth $430,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

