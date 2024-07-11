Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,663 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $12,564,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,439 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,128 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 3,136,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,729,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

