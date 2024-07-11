Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.65. 1,158,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,799. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

