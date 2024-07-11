Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,317 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

