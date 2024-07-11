Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 55.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

