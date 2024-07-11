Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $943.29. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 270. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $510.66 and a 1 year high of $954.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $895.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.14.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Company Profile

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.