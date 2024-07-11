CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,851,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock worth $772,476,647 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 135,710 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

