CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $32.83 million and $900,407.61 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,771.27 or 0.99953501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03522713 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $853,254.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

