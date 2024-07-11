CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0356 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $863,668.64 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,830.84 or 0.99887328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00070985 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03522713 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $853,254.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.