Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.66

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Centamin Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.