Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CAMLF remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

