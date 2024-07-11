Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Shares of CAMLF remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
