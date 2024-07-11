CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $36.10 during trading on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

Further Reading

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

