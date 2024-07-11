Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,049. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

