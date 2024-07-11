Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.48. 1,468,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

