Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 274,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

