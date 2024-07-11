China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 1,221.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 47,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $38.17.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.
