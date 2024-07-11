China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

CBUMY remained flat at $19.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.