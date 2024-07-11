China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,291,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the June 15th total of 802,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.
