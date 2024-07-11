ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $965.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.