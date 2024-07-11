Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.04. 1,520,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

