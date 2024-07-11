Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

