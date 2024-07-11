CIBC Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Target Price to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
TSE RCI.A opened at C$52.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.04. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.50 and a 52-week high of C$64.95.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
