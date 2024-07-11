Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.36. 124,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.