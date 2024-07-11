Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $65.57. 10,297,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,830,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

