City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 2,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303. City Developments has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

