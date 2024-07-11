Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

GLO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,707. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

