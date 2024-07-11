CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

