CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CNBX Pharmaceuticals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.