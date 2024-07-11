Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of CDROW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 6,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
