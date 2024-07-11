Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CDROW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 6,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

