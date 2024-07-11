Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,903. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

