Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.58. 2,861,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

