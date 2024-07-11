Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 377.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,175,000 after buying an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.39. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

