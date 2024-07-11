Cohen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,823,000 after buying an additional 622,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,520,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 4,263,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,424. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.