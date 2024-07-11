Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,167. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

